New vehicles to clean up the Capital

Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka, the new director general of the SMA, former head of the fire brigade in Tsaralalàna.

Solution. In order to resolve sanitation problems in Antananarivo, the Municipal Sanitation Company (SMA) has implemented innovative measures with its new general director, Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka. For several days, we have been able to observe crowded garbage bins all over the Capital. However, this could present dangers to everyone’s health. “Due to the abundance of garbage, the SMA has put in place surplus vehicles to reinforce garbage collection. We looked for solutions to solve this crucial city problem. Thirty-eight vehicles are already at the port of Toamasina to help the trucks already operational,” confided this director to journalists yesterday.

This director continued “that all that remains is the process with customs to bring out these trucks and that they should be operational towards the end of this month of January. It should be noted that these vehicles will arrive gradually, in groups of fifteen vehicles.”

Mental

Currently, residents of the city of Antananarivo generate up to 500 tons of waste per day. Solving this problem requires an increase in the number of machines so that all corners of the city are developed daily.

“There are seven hundred and twenty collection corners, but our material resources were insufficient, so we made do with what we had,” continues this manager. The new director wishes to reassure the inhabitants of Antananarivo that soon, in collaboration with everyone, the garbage bins will soon be empty.

All the necessary means to operate this equipment are already in place. “We all know that the SMA is lacking financial resources, however the supply of fuel should be our priority in order to succeed in this great task,” continues the manager.

To solve this problem, everyone must take responsibility. Sometimes we even see empty garbage bins, but the garbage is scattered all around it. This new director invites everyone to respect the garbage disposal schedule, inside the bins. Note that the waste disposal schedule is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Hours that have been set so that garbage collectors can do their job properly.

Residents can also sort waste to reduce the rate of waste thrown into bins and scattered waste. Some household waste can still be recycled. The future work of the SMA staff also includes preparing the population mentally to be able to do this sorting and to allow everyone to make it a daily task.

Miora Raharisolo