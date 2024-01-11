New version of DualSense controller with longer battery life appears in webshop – Gaming – News

#version #DualSense #controller #longer #battery #life #appears #webshop #Gaming #News

Best Buy Canada’s product page, which is still online at the time of writing, promises a battery life of twelve hours. Sony has never released official battery life figures for the original DualSense controller. Although according to some sources it can also last twelve hours when performing light tasks, according to most tests the battery life seems to be between six and eight hours.

This is a very long text to say that contradicts the title’s claim that it has a longer battery life. If the previous one reached 12 hours under optimal conditions, it would also have been advertised with that, the fact that 12 hours is now the claim here seems to underline that nothing has changed.

In addition to a longer battery life, the updated version would also include an official charging station as standard. That charging station is currently sold separately for 25 euros. The DualSense V2 is offered for $90, the same price as the regular version.

This in turn just doesn’t seem to be true. As mentioned several times above, other sellers don’t seem to say anything about this at all, and let’s be honest, the fact that they would sell this with separate controllers is also an absurd fact. Even more absurd is that Sony would then keep the price the same…

[Reactie gewijzigd door Loller1 op 11 januari 2024 14:09]