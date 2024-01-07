New video for Kill the Justice League

#video #Kill #Justice #League

In recent months, Rocksteady has been gradually revealing more and more details to fans Suicide Squadabout the plot and gameplay of the game, in which players will control the evil quartet of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang in Metropolis. Although Rocksteady is behind the game, the style and tone will be much more colorful and relaxed than Arkham-series’ darker tones. Now a video has come out for the game, which is specifically for PlayStation 5 owners, as it shows that the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League how you will take advantage of the console’s features. Thanks to the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller, we will feel all the bigger explosions in our hands, and thanks to the adaptive triggers, Deadshot’s shots give a much better experience, but the game also supports the PS5 Pulse Wireless headset – this 3D sound makes the exploration of Metropolis even more attractive . THE Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on February 2.