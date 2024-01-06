NEW YEAR CELEBRATION – Popular leisure areas in the outskirts

The party continues. Like every year, all members of the family waste no time celebrating the arrival of the New Year together.

For the year 2024, just six days away, families are gathering in the capital and leisure spaces are very popular. Mainly, those on the outskirts, with the aim of enjoying places far from the noise and tiring traffic of the city. Leisure areas or restaurants receive up to 3 to 4 reservations every Saturday and Sunday.

Families do everything they can to create a pleasant atmosphere throughout the day. “An opportunity for us to take a step back and regain a little strength, since from this Monday we will face the daily routine,” explains Antsa Rasolofoson. Their family is planning a family gathering today in Alasora to celebrate the New Year. Typically, a family is made up of 30 to 50 individuals and their demands are varied to ensure an enjoyable day and a successful celebration. “In addition to the swimming pool and the delicious meals which are among the recurring requests of our customers, they also prefer a large playground so that the children can have fun freely. Moreover, in peripheral areas, the air is clean. One of the reasons why families favor them,” according to a manager at Espace Ravinala located in Amboanjobe, on the RN 7. More precisely, this space welcomes four different families who celebrate the New Year every Saturday and Sunday.

Miora Raharisolo