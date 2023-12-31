New year, new fuel at stations. The popular PB95 disappears

#year #fuel #stations #popular #PB95 #disappears

For years, the popular “95”, i.e. Pb95 gasoline, was the natural choice of thousands of drivers on Polish roads. From January 1, 2024, this fuel will be unavailable at Polish gas stations, and in its place will be fuel with a double share of components.. This change was very worrying for drivers, as it is known that some engines are not adapted to refuel with the new fuel.

The revolution at gas stations has been announced for a long time, and at the end of November — o what we wrote in Business Insider – the largest fuel company confirmed the withdrawal of Pb95 gasoline. “Starting from January 1, 2024, Poland will join the 18 European Union countries where E10 fuel is sold. The obligation to offer E10 fuel applies to all fuel sellers operating in Poland, both large corporations and the smallest gas station sellers.” – Orlen informed in response to our questions. The largest seller and fuel producer in Poland, which has almost 2,000 of the over 7,000 stations operating in the country, will implement changes in all its points. Other fuel suppliers will do the same, and drivers will look for guns marked E5 in vain.

As a reminder: from January 1, 2024 instead of 95-octane gasoline with the symbol E5, there will be fuel with the symbol E10. The difference is the share of biocomponents (bioethanol) – E5 contains a maximum of 5%. this ingredient, and E10 – up to 10%. The above-mentioned Orlen announcement emphasized that most drivers will not feel the difference or have any problems resulting from the introduction of a double amount of biocomponents. So far, the new fuel has been available in 17 EU countries and is also widely used in the United States and Australia. — “E10 fuel has already been introduced in countries where older vehicle models are still on the road. In Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia, cars are of comparable vintage as in Poland and none of the drivers complains about potential engine problems. – explained Marcin Korzeniewski, Autoplac.pl.

Sami experts from the automotive market pointed out that problems may occur due to the combustion properties of bioethanol, which requires a higher temperature than regular gasoline. According to experts, E10 can be refueled in most cars manufactured after 2000, although it was emphasized that one should not rely solely on the year of production of the vehicle. According to the Polish Automotive Industry Association, the vast majority of passenger vehicles with spark ignition engines manufactured after January 1, 2010 are adapted to the use of E10 motor gasoline..

Drivers who have doubts about whether their vehicle is suitable for E10 petrol should first check it in the vehicle’s manual, on the fuel filler flap or with the seller or vehicle manufacturer. You can also verify everything via a special internet search engine prepared by the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

If it turns out that the new fuel is unsuitable for our car, we can use other available options. An alternative to E10 will be refueling with Pb95 from the premium category or Pb98, where the 5% admixture of biocomponents will still apply. “The so-called premium gasoline with an octane number of 98 will continue to be sold in the E5 format (e.g. VERVA at Orlen stations),” Orlen emphasized in the previously cited statement.