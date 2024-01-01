New year, new range. Honda debuts series of electric vehicles at CES 2024

Honda will unveil a new range of electric vehicles for the global market at CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) which will take place between January 9th and 12th in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).

The Japanese brand has focused on developing its activity based on the global slogan “The Power of Dreams – How we move you”, a message that demonstrates Honda’s commitment to mobility products and services that allow people to “overcome various restrictions, such as time and place” and “increase their capabilities and possibilities”. With these mobility products and services, Honda will support the realization of more people’s dreams and become the driving force that moves society forward.

At its stand and through the special CES 2024 website, Honda will showcase several products, including new electric vehicles and some key technologies that represent the significant transformation that Honda is currently undertaking in line with the spirit of the global slogan and the path of electrification.

