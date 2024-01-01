New Year was celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country – Last Minute Türkiye News

#Year #celebrated #enthusiasm #country #Minute #Türkiye #News

1 New Year’s Eve was celebrated with enthusiasm this year, as every year, in many cities of Turkey.

2 ANKARA In the capital Ankara, citizens gathered at the Red Crescent National Will Square on July 15 and celebrated the arrival of the new year.

3 ANTALYA Some citizens who went swimming at night in Antalya said “hello” to the year 2024 at sea. Citizens gathered on Konyaaltı Beach, with Turkish flags in their hands, entered the sea and swam for a while in the first minutes of 2024.

4 İZMİR In Izmir, citizens welcomed the first minutes of the new year in Cumhuriyet and Gündoğdu squares in the city center.

5 DIVIDED New Year’s excitement was experienced in Abant Lake National Park. Tuğçe Kandemir, who took the stage in Abant, sang her popular songs.

6 GAZİANTEP Thousands of citizens gathered in the university square in Gaziantep and celebrated the year 2024. Some citizens welcomed the new year by throwing fireworks from the roofs of their houses.

7 ADANA Various events were organized in Adana for New Year’s Eve. Some citizens took a souvenir photo in front of the Christmas tree decorated in Uğur Mumcu Square in the first minutes of 2024.

8 MYRTLE In Mersin’s Yenişehir district, a “Street Party” event was organized by the Metropolitan Municipality on the occasion of New Year’s Eve.

9 KIRKLARELI Citizens gathered in the Freedom and Democracy Square, decorated with lights in Kırklareli, experienced the joy of the New Year.

10 BURSA Uludağ, one of Turkey’s important winter tourism centers, entered the first minutes of the new year with enthusiasm. Fireworks displays were held in the Hotels Zone.

11 BALIKESİR Citizens said “hello” to 2024 in the areas decorated and illuminated by the municipality for the New Year in Bandırma district of Balıkesir. Bandırma Municipality placed a New Year-themed artificial pine tree in front of the Municipality Wedding Hall.

12 ERZURUM Many people from Turkey as well as various countries preferred Palandöken Ski Center, one of the winter tourism centers, for New Year’s Eve. The night was enlivened with torchlight skiing and fireworks shows, and various treats were served to the citizens.

13 ESKİŞEHİR Approximately 5 thousand people gathered on İsmet İnönü Street, which is closed to traffic in Eskişehir, and started the new year by lighting torches and dancing halay.

14 NEVŞEHİR Local and foreign tourists entered 2024 with enthusiasm in the Cappadocia region, one of Turkey’s important tourism centers. Local and foreign tourists who welcomed 2024 at entertainment centers had fun with fireworks displays.