New Year was celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country – Last Minute Türkiye News

#Year #celebrated #enthusiasm #country #Minute #Türkiye #News

  • 1

    New Year’s Eve was celebrated with enthusiasm this year, as every year, in many cities of Turkey.

  • 2

    ANKARA

    In the capital Ankara, citizens gathered at the Red Crescent National Will Square on July 15 and celebrated the arrival of the new year.

  • 3

    ANTALYA

    Some citizens who went swimming at night in Antalya said “hello” to the year 2024 at sea. Citizens gathered on Konyaaltı Beach, with Turkish flags in their hands, entered the sea and swam for a while in the first minutes of 2024.

  • 4

    İZMİR

    In Izmir, citizens welcomed the first minutes of the new year in Cumhuriyet and Gündoğdu squares in the city center.

  • 5

    DIVIDED

    New Year’s excitement was experienced in Abant Lake National Park. Tuğçe Kandemir, who took the stage in Abant, sang her popular songs.

  • 6

    GAZİANTEP

    Thousands of citizens gathered in the university square in Gaziantep and celebrated the year 2024.

    Some citizens welcomed the new year by throwing fireworks from the roofs of their houses.

  • 7

    ADANA

    Various events were organized in Adana for New Year’s Eve.

    Some citizens took a souvenir photo in front of the Christmas tree decorated in Uğur Mumcu Square in the first minutes of 2024.

  • 8

    MYRTLE

    In Mersin’s Yenişehir district, a “Street Party” event was organized by the Metropolitan Municipality on the occasion of New Year’s Eve.

  • 9

    KIRKLARELI

    Citizens gathered in the Freedom and Democracy Square, decorated with lights in Kırklareli, experienced the joy of the New Year.

    • Also Read:  Better than at home: This is the menu at El Torito for Christmas and New Year

  • 10

    BURSA

    Uludağ, one of Turkey’s important winter tourism centers, entered the first minutes of the new year with enthusiasm. Fireworks displays were held in the Hotels Zone.

  • 11

    BALIKESİR

    Citizens said “hello” to 2024 in the areas decorated and illuminated by the municipality for the New Year in Bandırma district of Balıkesir.

    Bandırma Municipality placed a New Year-themed artificial pine tree in front of the Municipality Wedding Hall.

  • 12

    ERZURUM

    Many people from Turkey as well as various countries preferred Palandöken Ski Center, one of the winter tourism centers, for New Year’s Eve.

    The night was enlivened with torchlight skiing and fireworks shows, and various treats were served to the citizens.

  • 13

    ESKİŞEHİR

    Approximately 5 thousand people gathered on İsmet İnönü Street, which is closed to traffic in Eskişehir, and started the new year by lighting torches and dancing halay.

  • 14

    NEVŞEHİR

    Local and foreign tourists entered 2024 with enthusiasm in the Cappadocia region, one of Turkey’s important tourism centers.

    Local and foreign tourists who welcomed 2024 at entertainment centers had fun with fireworks displays.

  • 15

    KONYA

    While entertainment programs were organized for New Year’s Eve in Konya, some of the citizens preferred open areas. The crowd had fun as they turned on music from their cars and danced in the market place of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    Citizens accompanied by the songs played and entered the new year by counting the last 10 seconds of 2023. The fun continued until late at night.

    • Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    There was a serious traffic accident on Mostná, the crew of the vehicle is injured
    There was a serious traffic accident on Mostná, the crew of the vehicle is injured
    Posted on
    One million New Year’s Eve revelers are expected in New York, and thousands of engaged couples in Las Vegas
    One million New Year’s Eve revelers are expected in New York, and thousands of engaged couples in Las Vegas
    Posted on
    Changes in pensions from January 1. Those who worked hard will receive up to PLN 3,200 from ZUS
    Changes in pensions from January 1. Those who worked hard will receive up to PLN 3,200 from ZUS
    Posted on
    University of Phayao invites you to attend the 6th Cosmetic Science Exhibition.
    University of Phayao invites you to attend the 6th Cosmetic Science Exhibition.
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News