NEW YEAR – Wishes from athletes for this year 2024

Malagasy athletes and all those who work in this field share their wishes and expectations at the start of the year.

Angelot Razafiarivony, national technical director of the Malagasy Basketball Federation

“I wish all my best wishes to all Malagasy athletes and, in particular, to the Malagasy basketball family without distinction. May basketball achieve good results. In this Olympic year, Malagasy basketball is preparing to obtain the Olympic ticket. The mission is difficult. For Afrobasket 2025, preparation will begin from January 5. »

Marcel Rakotomalala, president of Malagasy Rugby

“I wish a happy new year 2024 to all athletes, especially Malagasy rugby. That the national sports policy be established and that laws to this effect be passed, because it is sport that enhances the honor of Madagascar throughout the world. »

Ravaka Ramanantoanina, tennis player and karting driver

” Good year ! Much joy and prosperity, success and friendship, and above all good health! My wishes for this new year is to continue my efforts, work even harder to stay at the top. »

Houlder Mohamed, cycliste

“I send my New Year wishes to all Malagasy athletes and sports leaders without forgetting to thank God. May 2024 be a great year for the success, once again, of Malagasy sport and, particularly, of cycling which needs international meetings to progress. »

Romuald Rakotondrabe, Barea coach

“Happy New Year and best wishes to everyone, especially to Malagasy football. I want a better result. My goal is to qualify Madagascar for the second time at Can 2025 because the World Cup qualifiers will continue until 2026.”

Idealy Tendrinavalona, ​​swimmer and Malagasy flag bearer at the Paris Olympics

” Good year. I wish everyone a successful 2024, especially to all the athletes preparing for the Olympic Games or other major competitions. I wish better results to those who will represent Madagascar. My goal is to improve national records at the Olympics. »

