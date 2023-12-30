NEW YEAR – Wishes of hope and renewal

The New Year is looming. It is a new beginning, whether for the country, the leaders or the population. It is also an opportunity to express wishes. A few people agreed to share their expectations and their hope for the year 2024.

Jean Richel Ranaina, agronomy student

“I would be happy if the problem of universities will be solved in 2024. Whether it is education or, above all, the problem of water supply. I also hope that all farmers no longer suffer from food insecurity. Most farmers grow crops for their own consumption, but they are still far from this goal. Man is the source of wealth, decision-makers must therefore promote productive projects for the entire population. The development of Madagascar will be achieved if we all work with determination. » Hasina Ramanantsalama, pastor at the FJKM Ambohimalaza temple

“May 2024 be the year that we Christians show our faith, our hope and our love for the Lord God and our country. So get up. Have the courage to assume the responsibility that falls to you for the glory of God and for the development of Madagascar. God is with us. »

Holy Ramialimana, cultivator

“May 2024 be a year of prosperity for me and my family. May all my projects be realized during this new year. I also hope that this new year will be a new start for our leaders, so that they are capable of governing the Nation, with their collaborators, to develop the country. »

Sitraka Raharinaivo, director of photography Also Read: Israeli Army Attacks Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, Doctors and Patients Arrested “As a director of photography, 2023 has been a year full of discoveries, surprises and openings to new opportunities for me. For 2024, I hope to make my contribution in feature films at the international level, in order to proudly represent our country and so that Madagascar can play a considerable role in the world of cinema. I also strongly hope for an improvement in the standard of living of the population. »

Herilala Randriamahazo, national coordinator of Turtle Survival Alliance

“A year away from the destruction of natural resources must open to all Malagasy people, in 2024. I also wish success to all, and living conditions appropriate to the needs of humanity, respecting the customs and the customs of the Nation. »

Sariaka Falianja, Vice Chair WFTO Africa (World fair trade Organisation)

“Decent work guarantees the development of the Nation. This objective will be achieved through the promotion of employment, strengthening and improving the investment climate, in general, listening to and promoting companies that attract investors. Decent work means giving people the opportunity to meet their basic needs. »

Madagascar Express