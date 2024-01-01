New Year’s Eve 2024! Thousands of people from Iași spend the night between years in the Square of the Palace of Culture

The daily BUNĂ ZIUA IAŞI (bzi.ro) wishes you a sincere and warm “Happy Birthday!”. We are glad that you were with us in such a large number! In the coming year we will be just as promising! Happy birthday!!!!

*** Stay with BZI.RO! We will broadcast the entire fireworks LIVE VIDEO! Our reporters will capture the most beautiful and emotional moments of the night between years!

Thousands of people from Iași are present this evening on the esplanade in front of the Palace of Culture to attend the concert organized by the municipality on the occasion of the new year. This evening, a series of established artists from the country took to the stage located in front of the symbolic edifice of the city. During the event, Andra Botez and DJ Line will perform, as well as young Romanian artists, such as JO and JUNO.

The fireworks will take place in the area of ​​the Palace of Culture and will be synchronized to a customized musical background, lasting at least 10 minutes. At least 2,000 shots of pyrotechnic materials will be fired, and the height of the explosions in the sky will even reach 130 meters.

