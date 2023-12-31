New Year’s Eve: beer, vodka, red wine… which alcohol causes the worst hangover and why?

#Years #Eve #beer #vodka #red #wine.. #alcohol #worst #hangover

It’s December 31, 2023, the year is coming to an end and tonight’s evening promises to be alcoholic for some. Find out which alcohol is more likely to cause a complicated hangover.

At New Year’s, do you tend to consume less or more alcohol? Wednesday December 27, Jamie from the show “It’s not rocket science” once again comes to teach us new things on an Instagram post.

We often hear that white wine hurts the stomach, that red wine causes headaches and that strong alcohol makes us thirsty and let’s see if these preconceived ideas are true.

The color of the alcohol involved?

A hangover, also called veisalgia, is the feeling after a very unpleasant evening. Stomach ache, discomfort, headaches… “Why did I drink so much yesterday?”, this question comes up often.

Hangovers are caused by alcohol of course and by the congeners resulting from its fermentation, indicates Jamie Gourmaud. The darker the color of your alcohol, therefore it contains more congeners, the more complicated you will have a hangover. So for lovers of wine, whiskey, beer or cognac, watch out!

Conversely, clear drinks like gin, tequila or vodka have very few congeners, so fewer hangovers for Gin and tonic lovers.

Alcohol promotes dehydration

In addition, drinking alcohol promotes dehydration, say scientists, reported by the Huffingpost. Alcohol inhibits the antidiuretic hormone, vasopressin, which functions to prevent dehydration. But on top of that, alcohol irritates the stomach lining which can cause nausea or stomach discomfort.

In other words, the bravest who aim to stay in bed on January 1st will have no trouble with dark alcohols. But although there are solutions to avoid a hangover, the best thing to do is to drink in moderation or not at all.