New Year’s Eve evening service: Pope Francis revealed what is particularly important for the coming year

During the solemn Holy Mass on Sunday evening on New Year’s Eve, Pope Francis called on the faithful to be thankful and hopeful. The press agency DPA informed about it. At the end of the year, the Pope (87) led the devotion with the traditional hymn Te Deum (We praise You, God) in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica.

Believers should live each day and each moment with gratitude and hopesaid František. According to him, this is especially important in view of the new year 2024.

Francis did not mention the first anniversary of his predecessor’s death during this New Year’s Eve service. However, in the traditional prayer of the Lord’s Angel at noon on Sunday, he paid tribute to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

He called on the people in St. Peter’s Square to applaud Benedict and declared: “We think of him with gratitude and admiration. He blesses us from heaven and accompanies us.“

Benedict XVI, whose real name is Joseph Ratzinger, was born in the town of Marktl in the southern German state of Bavaria in 1927. In 2013, he became the first pope in 700 years to resign from his post. He died in the Vatican on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.