NEW YEAR’S EVE – Festive events here and there

the atmosphere will certainly be there during the evening of New Year’s Eve

The arrival of the new year 2024 will be celebrated with great fanfare. On D-2 of New Year’s Eve, everyone is busy to mark this event. Reservations for New Year’s Eve parties are in full swing. “We have sold out more than half of our tickets so far. The phone calls for reservations continue and are becoming more and more numerous this D-2,” said a manager at Louvto company, organizer of the event at the Carlton Anosy hotel, yesterday. The initiator of “The Treasure Night”, at Karibotel Domaine Manerinerina in Ambohibao Ambohijanahary, also thinks he will have more people than last year during this evening. “We still have tickets left, but we can say that the rate of seat reservations has increased compared to last year,” says a manager. There are such evenings everywhere in Antananarivo, and for all budgets. If the one at the Carlton costs 350,000 ariary per person, that at the Karibotel is 140,000 ariary per person. There are evenings that cost less. Namely, the evening at the Espace Tantely Ambohimahitsy which costs 70,000 ariary, or the one at the Miantsoarivo Soavinimerina Residence whose PAF is 50,000 ariary. In the evenings, there is also something for everyone. Evangelical evenings are concocted here and there, such as at the Yandi By pass space where several evangelical artists are on display. Churches will also be open on the night of December 31 for end-of-year mass.

Others are not fans of going out, they will celebrate the arrival of the new year at home. “We are going to spend the end of the year with family. Each family will bring a little something for the evening. For us, it will be smoked meat, appetizers and drinks,” says Jimmy Randrianjatovo, a father.

New Year’s Eve will be celebrated, despite everything. Current socio-economic problems, whether insecurity, load shedding or inflation, are, in no case, an obstacle to ending the year 2023 in style. Everyone will mark this event in their own way and according to their means.

Miangalya Ralitera