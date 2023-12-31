New Year’s Eve in Maramureș. How much does it cost to stay in the fairytale destination

#Years #Eve #Maramureș #cost #stay #fairytale #destination

New Year’s Eve in Maramureș. Romanians started looking for destinations for the New Year’s Eve party. In the top of preferences is the fairytale destination of Maramureş.

New Year’s Eve in Maramureș. Hoteliers have also prepared offers for these legendary places. In Maramureș, at 3-star hotels, prices start from 3,800 lei for 3-night packages for 2 people. The offer includes both free access to the spa and the indoor pool, as well as breakfast and the festive meal between years. And in the village of Breb, the most sought-after traditional village, a couple pays for 4 nights with all inclusive 4,000 lei.

New Year’s Eve in Maramureș. Prices for all budgets

Maramureş is full of traditions and customs that are preserved with sanctity, and there are many accommodation spaces. The prices are for the pocket of any Romanian. Festive meals are full of goodies, with the hosts preparing the best dishes.

Hostel owners have already announced their offers for New Year’s Eve. For a five-night stay, prices start from 375 lei per person/night and can reach up to 600 lei per person/night, being half board and New Year’s festive meal. Most properties are fully rented.

According to a list made by a tourism company, Maramureș is the best destination. Thus, 23.8% of respondents chose this region as the best for the winter holiday party.

Bucovina is equally sought after

The area is followed by Bucovina (23.4%), Transylvania (15.8%), Valea Prahova (11.2%) and Szeklerland (6%). In Sinaia, prices for 4-star hotels start from 7000 lei for 2 people with breakfast and New Year’s Eve meal. In the 3-star accommodation spaces, for 3 nights those who choose the resort Busteni has to take 5200 lei out of his pocket.

And for those who choose the seaside, hoteliers come with promotional packages. At the 4-star hotels in Mamaia, prices start from for 2700 lei double room. With tables and pot included reaches up to 6000 lei with spa facilities, massages and other surprises. Regarding the company chosen for New Year’s Eve, most of those surveyed say that they will spend it with their family.

Hotel Cerbul – Borsa: Period: 29.12. 2023 – 02.01.2024

Stay 5 days, Accommodation 4 nights, Half board:

Rate: 1,470 lei / person/place in a double room / package, accommodation, half board, Sleigh ride, Mocanita ride.

Rate: 1,400 lei / person / place in a triple room / package, accommodation, half board, Sleigh ride, Mocanita ride

Rate: 1,415 lei / person / place in apartment / package, accommodation, half board, Sleigh ride, Mocanita ride.

Hotel Suior is located in the north-west of Romania, in Maramures, at the foot of the Gutai mountains, 16 km from Baia Mare and has 99 accommodation places distributed in 3 buildings (Iza, Mara and Ignis).

Lăcrămioara guesthouse from Maramureş is located in the town of Săcel, only 19 km. distance from Borsa, 30 km. from Botiza, and 58 Km. by Sighetul Marmației. The complex has 23 accommodation spaces arranged in the local Maramureş style.

Craiasca Hotel is located in Ocna Sugatag / Maramureş near the salt water pools of the resort and offers 62 accommodation spaces (41 standard double rooms, 18 superior double rooms and 3 superior apartments).