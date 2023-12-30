NEW YEAR’S EVE – Party at all costs

The New Year’s Eve party always attracts a lot of people.

Hundreds of millions of ariary will circulate during the night of all spending, New Year’s Eve. The money will flow freely, or almost, especially since New Year’s Eve is not like any other.

We celebrate, we jubilate, we follow tradition, or we treat ourselves far from the daily grind. “We put money aside for this occasion,” says Jean Charles, a Franco-Malagasy in his forties, who is one of the unconditional New Year’s Eve subscribers.

Event organizers, restaurants and party venues have anticipated this well. This night, the offers will vary from one place to another, but the formulas will be more or less similar. Since last year, the 350,000 ariary formula has attracted partygoers. Prestigious Time is aiming for a full house bringing in more than a hundred million ariary at the Carlton, with an entry ticket of 350,000 ariary for a capacity of 350 people. At the Radisson Blu, we are banking on a turnover of around 37 million ariary, with an entry ticket set at 250,000 ariary for a room of 150 people.

In both cases, guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, as well as musical performances by renowned artists, entertainers and DJs, all on a large dance floor. In addition, options to pay, such as a glass of champagne at 50,000 ariary, a bottle of whiskey at 350,000 ariary, and a bottle of wine at more than 450,000 ariary for the hillsides.

Outside the capital, prices gradually decrease depending on the organizers. For example, in the Alasora Residence, entry is set at 170,000 ariary per person to enjoy the atmosphere until the early morning.

Also Read:  DBRS revises CGD's 'outlook' upwards

Luxe

Likewise, in Imerintsiatosika, an outing is offered at 150,000 ariary per person. In Nosy Be, an exclusive offer stands out: 275,000 ariary for a luxurious experience by the sea, with a glass of champagne in hand.

Of course, this is still a luxury. In a neighborhood bar in Ankadindramamy, the bartender claims to have kept the usual level of supply during this festive period. “Seeing customers’ usual consumption decrease, I anticipate that there will not be many sales to hope for this time,” he exclaims.

He is careful

