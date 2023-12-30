New Year’s Eve programs before 1989: the jokes

#Years #Eve #programs #jokes

New Year’s Eve programs from before 1989: “substrate” jokes tolerated by censorship. Who were the Romanians waiting for on the small screens in the Night of the Years?

The New Year’s Eve programs of Romanian Television were for a long time the most watched show of the night between years and that, especially before 1989. It must be said that the first New Year’s Eve broadcast by TVR took place on December 31, 1956. TVR then had less than 200 employees, a modest television studio in Strada Moliere, as well as a single news van.

New Year’s Eve to 1990: Before and After the Leader’s Message

As a rule, before 1989, Romanians were divided into two: those who chose to spend New Year’s Eve in resorts (adults), respectively at company canteens, clubs of military units, or at Youth New Year’s Eve (young people), respectively those who, regardless of age, they spent New Year’s Eve at their house, or as guests of other friends. The latter used to set the table in the living room, where there was more space to sit at the table, smoke a cigarette through access to the balcony, or sit on the armchairs for coffee and taifas. An indispensable presence was the television, black and white, in most cases, color, where the gods had smiled on the host.

The party usually started at 10pm at the latest. This, so that all guests can arrive. The hosts had prepared a lot of dishes, desserts, drinks. Among the dishes, boeuf salad and steaks, among the drinks, sparkling wine, champagne, and among the desserts, the cake were indispensable. Next was the coffee, natural, procured as it could be, a two-pack of Kent, original, probably a gift from someone with “way out”.

During the first two hours, the guests enjoyed an aperitif, boiled brandy or brandy and started chatting. It was 24:00, when the head of state, Nicolae Ceaușescu between 1965 and 1989, addressed the nation. His message concluded the program dedicated to news, achievements. After Comrade wished Happy Birthday, after entering the New Year, the party could begin. That’s when the variety and entertainment program started. They worked on it for months, Dan Mihăescu, Puiu Maximilian or Ion Toma being only three of the names responsible for the New Year’s grid, couplets, respectively makeup.

New Year’s Eve with Stela, Arșinel, Toma Caragiu and…Nea Mărin

Stela Popescu, Alexandru Arșinel, Ștefan Mihăilescu-Brăila, Jean Constantin, Dem Rădulescu, Tamara Buciuceanu, Nicu Constantin and others said couplets, did various skits. Toma Caragiu was already moving to the next level: as Moș Guerilă, he also said what he heard about one , about another, the arrows to comrades in the party were real and well aimed.

Amza Pellea managed to attract more and more people to television until his death in December 1983. His character, Nea Mărin, the New Year’s Eve story, in various places, in Bucharest, in Băilești, in the Mountain, told how in the past year, some things went well, others less so, not forgetting to throw an irony at the cultural home made a wedding venue, at Strugurei, which the godfather, a great chief, had baptized and had no name to give them.

How to dribble censorship

But how did they pass the censorship? Obviously, they were coming through because people needed a relief valve for the extra pressure. They joked, they laughed, they saw that their problems were known. Obviously, as 1989 approached, these points began to disappear. Every New Year’s Eve was more and more difficult for Romanian families, that’s why, in 1985-1989, all Romanians rarely visited friends.

New Year’s Eve 1988/1989 had obviously begun, under the sign of the future XIV Congress. The revolution of December 1989 caught TVR with the program dedicated to Ceaușescu filmed. However, on December 25, Ceaușescu was executed, so that New Year’s Eve, from December 22, as a program could no longer be broadcast. Something was added, something was cut from one side, something else was added.

In the first years after 1990, private television appeared, their New Year’s Eve. However, at the beginning of the 2000s, New Year’s Eve with the big actors began to be regretted and the skits rebroadcast especially by TVR.

Other television stations have chosen to prepare special editions of the station’s shows, to broadcast concerts, to broadcast from public markets.