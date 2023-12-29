New Year’s Eve promises to be rainy

Suspicious area in the Mozambique Channel impacts the weather in Madagascar

The year 2023 could end in disrupted weather. The evening of December 31 could be rainy, according to the weather forecast.

A drunken New Year’s Eve. The weather may spoil the New Year’s Eve. Those planning to spend New Year’s Eve outside, in any case, should consider carrying an umbrella or raincoat. Rain could be expected this evening which will conclude the end of 2023. “Rainfall is expected until the end of the year, following the presence of weak low pressure circulation in the Mozambique Channel. Isolated showers are forecast on Sunday evening across most of Madagascar, including Antananarivo. Except the South will be spared from the precipitation,” explains Mamy Andriamirado Nomenjanahary, forecaster with the forecast service of the General Directorate of Meteorology in Ampandrianomby, yesterday.

Suspicious areas

Precipitation volumes during this evening have not yet been defined.

“The precipitation can be brief or heavy, depending on the evolution of the suspect area in the Mozambique Channel,” continues the source. According to Cycloneoi.com, “the accumulations in the east of the Big Island could locally be close to 150 mm. Rainy conditions, also, in the South-West and West, which are under the influence of the position of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), in the Mozambique Channel.

This source even underlines that the situation could further worsen with the approach of the low pressure system which will emerge in the Mozambique Channel this weekend.

This suspicious area will influence the weather in Madagascar until the end of the year. Therefore, precipitation will be expected today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow over a large part of the island. The probability of the weak low pressure circulation evolving into a tropical storm would still be very low, until yesterday, according to Météo Madagascar.

Miangalya Ralitera