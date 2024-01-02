NEW YEAR’S EVE – The year 2024 welcomed with great fanfare

The atmosphere was great at Carlton Anosy.

Antananarivo said goodbye to the year 2023 with joy and joy. The rain that fell on the evening of December 31 did not prevent the crowd from gathering here and there to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Happy New Year 2024!!! », shouted the RnB singer Shyn into the microphone, at 00:00, the time of the year 2024, during the New Year’s party “Prestigious time”, at the Carlton Anosy hotel. After this artist’s wish, the audience, visibly happy to arrive at this new year, exchanged hugs and wishes. “I’m happy to still be alive and to move on to the year 2024, with my family,” said Sylvianna Hobinantenaina, among the spectators. And the show continued in the Ravinala room of this hotel which was full. “We sold out,” says Jico, from Louvto Company, the organizer of this event whose PAF was 350,000 ariary.

The evangelical evening with artists like Jaws Band at the Yandi By pass hotel also attracted people. Almost all the chairs in the room were occupied. “We wanted to welcome the new year with God. The previous year was difficult, we hoped that the prayers we are going to say here this evening will change things,” says Narindra Randrianatoandro, who came with her family to this evening.

Celebration meal

The less young enjoyed a completely different atmosphere, like at PK0 Soarano. Others even defied the wet weather and enjoyed dancing in the rain, in open air balls at Ambohimangakely, Androndra.

Also Read:  More than 70% of Palestinians support Israel's surprise attack on October 7, survey shows |

Nothing stopped local residents from celebrating the arrival of the New Year with great pomp. Because despite the rain which fell during the afternoon, until the evening of December 31, in Antananarivo, as predicted by Météo Madagascar, the cost of living, and load shedding, most families marked this event.

The celebration continued throughout the day of January 1st. Families met for family celebration meals. It was an opportunity to make wishes.

Miangalya Ralitera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
Posted on
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
Posted on
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Posted on
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News