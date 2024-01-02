NEW YEAR’S EVE – The year 2024 welcomed with great fanfare

The atmosphere was great at Carlton Anosy.

Antananarivo said goodbye to the year 2023 with joy and joy. The rain that fell on the evening of December 31 did not prevent the crowd from gathering here and there to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Happy New Year 2024!!! », shouted the RnB singer Shyn into the microphone, at 00:00, the time of the year 2024, during the New Year’s party “Prestigious time”, at the Carlton Anosy hotel. After this artist’s wish, the audience, visibly happy to arrive at this new year, exchanged hugs and wishes. “I’m happy to still be alive and to move on to the year 2024, with my family,” said Sylvianna Hobinantenaina, among the spectators. And the show continued in the Ravinala room of this hotel which was full. “We sold out,” says Jico, from Louvto Company, the organizer of this event whose PAF was 350,000 ariary.

The evangelical evening with artists like Jaws Band at the Yandi By pass hotel also attracted people. Almost all the chairs in the room were occupied. “We wanted to welcome the new year with God. The previous year was difficult, we hoped that the prayers we are going to say here this evening will change things,” says Narindra Randrianatoandro, who came with her family to this evening.

Celebration meal

The less young enjoyed a completely different atmosphere, like at PK0 Soarano. Others even defied the wet weather and enjoyed dancing in the rain, in open air balls at Ambohimangakely, Androndra.

Nothing stopped local residents from celebrating the arrival of the New Year with great pomp. Because despite the rain which fell during the afternoon, until the evening of December 31, in Antananarivo, as predicted by Météo Madagascar, the cost of living, and load shedding, most families marked this event.

The celebration continued throughout the day of January 1st. Families met for family celebration meals. It was an opportunity to make wishes.

Miangalya Ralitera