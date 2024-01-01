New Year’s Eve will change the weather.. An important statement from meteorology regarding the weather tomorrow: heavy rain and fog

Weather tomorrow Tuesday, January 2, 2024, she warned General Authority of Meteorology From the weather conditions on the northern coast coinciding with the beginning of… New Year’s Eve Which begins on December 2 of each year and lasts for 4 days.

Maps warned the weather Chances of falling Rain On (Alexandria – Damietta – Kafr El-Sheikh – Dakahlia – Port Said – North Sinai) it is between moderate and heavy, and it extends lightly to areas of southern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals.

Meteorology stressed the need to be careful due to weather fluctuations, not to photograph lightning with a mobile phone, not to stand under street advertising signs or tall trees, and not to drive during rain unless absolutely necessary, in order to preserve lives and prevent road accidents.

Weather forecast tomorrow, Tuesday

the weather Tomorrow, Tuesday, a moderate temperature will prevail over all areas, cold at night over most areas, and very cold over desert and open areas.

It is expected that dense water mist will form in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt. It may reach the point of fog in some areas.

Meteorologists advised car drivers to be careful while driving, drive completely calmly, increase safety distances between cars, not drive when there is no visibility, open the car windows slightly to prevent water vapor from condensing inside the car, use the windshield wipers constantly, and turn on the fog lights.

Rainfall locations

Moderate rain is expected to fall on areas of Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El-Sheikh, Dakahlia, Damietta, Port Said, and North Sinai, extending light rain to areas of southern Lower Egypt at intermittent intervals, amid wind activity on areas of the northwestern coasts and South Sinai at intermittent intervals, which helps to increase the feeling. Coldly the weather .

The case of Bahrain

Condition of the Mediterranean Sea: Light to moderate, wave height from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds are northwesterly.

As for the Red Sea: it will be moderate, the wave height will range from 1.5 to 2 metres, and the surface winds will be northwesterly.

Expected temperatures tomorrow, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Great Minor

Temperatures in Cairo 21 13

Temperatures on October 6 22 12

Temperatures in Banha 21 13

Temperatures in Damanhour 21 12

Temperatures in Wadi Natroun 21 13

Temperatures in Kafr El-Sheikh 21 13

Temperatures in Mansoura 21 13

Temperatures in Zagazig 22 12

Temperatures in Shibin Al-Koum 21 13

Temperatures in Tanta 21 13

Temperatures in Damietta 21 14

Temperatures in Port Said 20 15

Temperatures in Ismailia 22 13

Temperatures in Suez 21 13

Temperatures in Arish 22 12

Temperatures in Rafah 21 11

Temperatures in Ras Sedr 23 13

Temperatures in Nakhl 19 8

Temperatures in Catherine 15 6

Temperatures in phase 23 13

Temperatures in Taba 21 13

Temperatures in Sharm El Sheikh 24 17

Temperatures in Alexandria 21 12

Temperatures in New Alamein 20 11

Temperatures in Matrouh 21 11

Temperatures in Salloum 20 10

Temperatures in Siwa 19 10

Temperatures in Ras Gharib 23 15

Temperatures in Hurghada 24 16

Temperatures in Safaga 25 15

Temperatures in Marsa Alam 25 15

Temperatures in Shalateen 26 18

Temperatures in Halayeb 24 19

Temperatures in Abu Ramad 25 18

Temperatures in Ras Hadaraba 24 19

Temperatures in Fayoum 21 11

Temperatures in Beni Suef 21 11

Temperatures in Minya 21 9

Temperatures in Assiut 22 9

Temperatures in Sohag 22 10

Temperatures in Qena 24 11

Temperatures in Luxor 24 11

Temperatures in Aswan 24 12

Temperatures in New Valley 23 8

Temperatures in Abu Simbel 24 11

