NEW YEAR’S EVENING – Preparations for New Year’s Eve are in full swing

The New Year’s Eve party always attracts a lot of people

New Year’s Eve organizers are at the heart of preparing for New Year’s Eve, one of the biggest evenings of the year, during which families spend a colossal sum to close out the year and welcome the new one, in a special atmosphere. Fetra Rakotoarinivo, manager and owner of Espace Eldorado Soavinimerina, has everything planned for an evening without a false note. Whether it’s the decoration, the lights, the layout of the room, the feast, and above all, the unloading so that everyone is comfortable.

“Load shedding does not scare us. We have a powerful generator, in the event of a power outage,” he said yesterday. The Domaine du Carrousel in Antsampandrano has also prepared for load shedding. “We have made a large investment in the electricity supply, with a large solar installation, and a generator, in case the energy supplied is not sufficient,” says Stephen Andry, manager of the place.

The organizers of this flagship evening are, rather, confident, who hope to sell out.

“Our tickets are selling well. Half of the places are already reserved at the moment,” continues Stephen Andry. The Eldorado Space has reportedly sold a hundred tickets so far.

But the bet is not yet won for them. With the cost of the evenings, ranging from 50,000 ariary to 400,000 ariary, per person, many prefer to spend New Year’s Eve with family or friends at home.

Miangalya Ralitera