New Year’s message from Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat – Last Minute Sports News

#Years #message #Beşiktaş #President #Hasan #Arat #Minute #Sports #News

Beşiktaş Club President Hasan Arat published a New Year’s message.

President Arat used the following statements in his message on the black-and-white club’s website and social media accounts:

“The year 2023, in which we experienced the excitement of the 100th anniversary of our Republic and the 120th anniversary of Beşiktaş, was also a year of significant changes for our club. On the new path we entered with the support of Beşiktaş fans, keeping our culture, traditions and values ​​alive is among our dreams and goals. We will work non-stop to realize the works in our field. As I have told you before, no matter how long and difficult our path is, we will succeed thanks to your trust and support. With the new year, we mark the beginning of a new time in which we, as a nation, will walk confidently towards our dreams and goals in every aspect of our lives. “I hope with all my heart that the new year brings health, peace and happiness to you, all your loved ones, and our nation, and that 2024 will be successful in every aspect for our Beşiktaş.”

Also Read:  When is Kayserispor - Fenerbahçe match? At what time and on which channel? | Trendyol Super League

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Quebecers urged to exercise caution to limit the transmission of viruses
Quebecers urged to exercise caution to limit the transmission of viruses
Posted on
Arctic air masses have reached the Baltics, frost is no joke
Arctic air masses have reached the Baltics, frost is no joke
Posted on
It was cheaper to fly on the beach than a weekend pub crawl at home
It was cheaper to fly on the beach than a weekend pub crawl at home
Posted on
China’s thirst for coffee is giving rise to fierce competition among coffee shops – Asia
China’s thirst for coffee is giving rise to fierce competition among coffee shops – Asia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News