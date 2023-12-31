New Year’s message from Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat – Last Minute Sports News

#Years #message #Beşiktaş #President #Hasan #Arat #Minute #Sports #News

Beşiktaş Club President Hasan Arat published a New Year’s message.

President Arat used the following statements in his message on the black-and-white club’s website and social media accounts:

“The year 2023, in which we experienced the excitement of the 100th anniversary of our Republic and the 120th anniversary of Beşiktaş, was also a year of significant changes for our club. On the new path we entered with the support of Beşiktaş fans, keeping our culture, traditions and values ​​alive is among our dreams and goals. We will work non-stop to realize the works in our field. As I have told you before, no matter how long and difficult our path is, we will succeed thanks to your trust and support. With the new year, we mark the beginning of a new time in which we, as a nation, will walk confidently towards our dreams and goals in every aspect of our lives. “I hope with all my heart that the new year brings health, peace and happiness to you, all your loved ones, and our nation, and that 2024 will be successful in every aspect for our Beşiktaş.”