New Year’s promotion in Nintendo eShop

We go from one sale to the next at Nintendo. The New Year’s campaign is in full swing.

Discounts on more than 1000 games

Just like in the Christmas period, Nintendo is starting the new year again with many discounts in the Nintendo eShop. There are more than 1,000 games on offer, some of which are even discounted by 75 percent. In addition to the smaller titles, many major games are also on offer. Consider Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Party Superstars or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you don’t have one of these games yet, this might be a great time to consider it.

This New Year’s promotion, like previous promotions, will not run forever. You can still have doubts until January 14. After that you will have to wait and see whether Nintendo comes up with a new promotion. The question is whether the same games are on offer.

