New Year’s rituals and cabalas for a 2024 with abundant fortune and good luck | New Year Rituals | MIX

New Year’s rituals and cabalas

Wherever you are on the night of December 31, New Year’s celebrations may be a little different. For example, in some cultures, it is customary to start the year with foods that bring good luck, while others believe following superstitions to bring health, wealth and happiness in the months to come. And while we can’t be sure that any of these New Year’s Eve traditions will improve in the coming year, it doesn’t hurt to try one or two to see if they work. Here we share the most popular ones in different parts of the world.

Make a list of New Year’s resolutions

The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions is very old, and is believed to date back more than 4,000 years. Historians believe that the Babylonians, one of the first cultures to celebrate the turn of the year, promised to pay debts or return borrowed items. If you need help setting your goals for 2024, here we have some achievable suggestions ready and waiting like start saving money, learn something new, exercise regularly, read more books. Good luck and Happy New Year! | Image by Fiete Becher on Pixabay

Eat twelve grapes

Eating 12 grapes on New Year’s is a tradition that dates back more than 100 years. According to popular belief, eating a grape at each of the 12 strokes of midnight guarantees you a lucky year, as long as you reflect on its meaning at the same time. The tradition originated in Spain and has spread to several Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Colombia. Furthermore, it is believed that those who do not finish eating their grapes before the clock stops chiming will face misfortune in the new year. | Image by Jerzy Górecki on Pixabay

Running with suitcases

In Colombia and several Latin American countries, there is a tradition where people run around the block with empty suitcases as fast as they can on New Year’s Day. This is believed to guarantee a year full of travel. | Photo by Tranmautritam on Pexels

Wear yellow underwear

In some Latin American countries, it is believed that the color of underwear you wear on New Year’s can bring you good things in the next 12 months. According to popular belief, yellow brings luck, red brings love, and white brings peace. Remember that it is important that underwear is clean and without holes for the tradition to work. So choose your underwear wisely and get ready for a year full of good things! | Credit: news.cgtn.com

A toast to celebrate

Toast to celebrate and remember. If you are one of those who do not like to carry out any Kabbalah or ritual on New Year’s, it is likely that you will be with a loved one on December 31. Why not toast and share a few words with that person to honor the moment? | Image by Steven Cox on Pixabay

Celebrate the New Year with a kiss

While the old adage of “on New Year’s Eve, kiss the person you hope to keep kissing” all year long continues to inspire post-New Year’s countdown smooching, always keep this sage advice in mind: When in doubt , kiss on the cheek and not on the mouth. | Photo by x ) on Unsplash

Light a wishing balloon

Do you want to leave behind what you don’t need? Try writing down what you want to get rid of from the previous year and what you want to welcome in the new one. Then she ties the paper to a lit wishing balloon and watches as it moves away into the sky. And if you don’t have one of these balloons on hand, don’t worry as you can simply burn the paper you wrote and scatter the ashes in a safe place. These types of symbolic rituals can help you make the closing of cycles more tangible and give them greater symbolism. | Image by NoName_13 on Pixabay

Lentils = abundance

Filling our pockets and those of our loved ones with lentils is one of the most popular rituals in the New Year to call for abundance. Later, some tend to throw them at each other, but in Chile, cooked lentils are usually eaten when the clock strikes twelve o’clock, as it is supposed to help usher in a prosperous new year. | Image by Sandra Vélez on Pixabay

Pray

It is common for the first day of the new year to have some religious meaning, even if it has nothing to do with the readjustment of the calendar. Some Christian churches (particularly in African American communities) hold “Wake Night” services, a tradition linked to the Emancipation Proclamation. For Catholics, January 1, or Solemnity of Mary, is a Day of Obligation, which means they have to attend mass on New Year’s Day. However, knowing that revelers will be out late the night before, many churches also offer the option of a vigil mass on New Year’s Eve. | Image from Pexels on Pixabay

Give a gift

Gifting is a practice that extends beyond the holiday season. In the past, the Romans gave out golden coins or nuts, while the Persians gave away eggs for fertility. The Scots, for their part, exchanged sliced ​​bread, charcoal and silver cutlery, while the Egyptians had the custom of giving clay jars. Nowadays, simply gift something meaningful to that special person in your life. | Image by Bob Dmyt on Pixabay