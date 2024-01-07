New York Mets SIGNED pitcher for MLB 2024

#York #Mets #SIGNED #pitcher #MLB

The team of New York Mets he took on the services of the left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea from Free Agency. The mound player seeks to balance the weak performances of the starting staff.

The metropolitans could not meet the objectives set the previous year. They had to trade future Hall of Famers at the deadline, Max Scherzer y Justin Verlander to acquire prospects.

One of the most recent movements of Metswas the acquisition of Luis Severino for an amount of 13 million dollars. Now, with the news that spread on Sunday, January 7, they were reinforced with a good arm.

New York Mets agree to Sean Manaea

In accordance with Jon Heymancorrespondent of MLB.comprovided the following information through his profile on the Red Social X: «Sean Manaea and New York Mets». The agreement of Manaea It is for the next two seasons and $28 million, plus an option to get out of the contract after 2024.

By 2023 he made 37 commitments (10 as a starter) with San Francisco Giants. He won seven and lost six, with a 4.44 ERA in 117 2/3 innings. In that period he struck out 128 opponents and walked 42.

Sean Manaea He has eight years of experience in Major League Baseball. He debuted in 2016 with Oakland Athleticsteam with whom he played until 2021, then was changed to San Diego Padres in April 2022.

The opening staff of New York Mets It has a lot of depth in the face of MLB 2024. Kodai Senga, Luis Severino and Manaea will be men one, two and three for the upcoming campaign.

