New York Times puts Microsoft and OpenAI in court

#York #Times #puts #Microsoft #OpenAI #court

The lawsuit alleges that millions of New York Times articles were used without consent to make ChatGPT smarter and that the platform now competes with the news outlet as a credible source of news.

It also claims that the ChatGPT platform, when questioned about certain topics, generates several excerpts from New York Times articles that cannot be accessed except through a paid subscription. According to the process, readers now have access to exclusive content without having to pay.

In other cases, Microsoft’s Bing search system is given as an example, which has certain features of ChatGPT, which will search for content from the New York Times without there being a link that refers or refers to the source text.

The newspaper claims that this situation results in lost revenue for the New York Times. Microsoft is also one of the defendants. The case was brought to court this Wednesday in Manhattan at a federal court, after the American newspaper unsuccessfully tried to contact Microsoft and OpenAI to resolve the issue amicably.

This is not the first time that the company that manages ChatGPT has been involved in controversy. Artificial intelligence is seen as a danger for many sectors.

Later this year, authors George RR Martin and John Grisham sued the platform for infringing copyright. This was followed by comedian Sarah Silverman and writers Margaret Atwood and Philip Pullman, who asked ChatGPT for monetary compensation for the misuse of their work.

A group of computer experts also sued OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the two companies of using code without permission to train an artificial intelligence program called Copilot.

These are some cases in which artificial intelligence is legally involved. Many content creators accuse that these platforms only work through training using author’s work.