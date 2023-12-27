New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright use

#York #Times #sues #OpenAI #Microsoft #copyright

Italia

by L. Tre.

“Artificial intelligence? It will make the world better.”

The US newspaper claims that millions of its articles have been used to train chatbots which are now competing with the newspaper itself as a reliable form of information

2′ reading

The New York Times is suing OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT, and Microsoft for copyright infringement, opening a new front in the intense legal battle over the unauthorized use of published works for intelligence training artificial. The New York Times itself reports it, underlining that millions of its articles have been used to train chatbots (software that simulates and processes written or spoken human conversations) which are now competing with newspapers as a reliable form of information. The issue is also relevant because it will have a significant impact on the entire AI industry and on that of content producers who will write this date down in their diaries.

What does the New York Times say?

What do Microsoft and OpenAi say?

NYT background with OpenAi

Recall that the New York Times is one of many media outlets that have blocked OpenAI’s web crawler in recent months, preventing the AI ​​company from continuing to extract content from its website and use the data to train AI models . BBC, CNN and also took action to block OpenAI’s web crawler.

Reproduction reserved ©

  • Luca Tremolada

    Journalist

View on ilsole24ore.com

Also Read:  Radio and television license call debtors salary garnishment collection appeal debt consequences

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News