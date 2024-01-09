New York Yankees STRENGTHENED infield for 2024 MLB

#York #Yankees #STRENGTHENED #infield #MLB

After the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization New York Yankees It is the one that made the most movements in the current offseason of Major League Baseball. Moments ago, the New York management acquired a new player since Free Agency.

We can say that New York Yankees is the team to beat in the next harvest MLB in the American League East Division. So much so, that this winter they carried out relevant transactions to form a fairly solvent payroll.

New York Yankees reinforced the team with a new player

On the afternoon of Monday, January 8, 2024, Jon Heyman, communicated the information regarding the agreement. The New Yorkers took over the services of the shortstop Kevin Smith. This player grew up in East Greenbush and already has experience in the big tent.

Through his social networks, the North American infielder published the news of his contract with Los del Bronx.

Kevin Smith was selected by Toronto Blue Jays during the MLB Draft in 2017. He received the call up in round four and went 129th overall. In August 2021, he made his major league debut with the Canadian organization.

However, he was only with the tiles for one campaign. Afterwards, he joined the ranks of Oakland Athletics where he maintained participation in the last two seasons. In November of last year, he chose to be a free agent and try his luck in Free Agency. Correspondingly, he got the go-ahead for New York Yankees and now he will be back in his home state.

The 27-year-old player does not reflect good numbers in three seasons in Major League Baseball. Even so, it is still a commitment and opportunity for his new team and what he could achieve during the upcoming spring training.

In his career in MLB, accumulates 114 games with 306 at-bats, on 53 occasions he hit hits where they can be added, 13 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. In addition, he stepped on the scoreboard 15 times and managed to bring another 11 runs to the plate. In all that time, he recorded one stolen base in the same number of attempts. He maintains an offensive line with a .173 average, .215 on-base percentage and .301 slugging percentage.

Kevin Smithwill arrive at its how many year in Major League Baseball consecutively. In turn, he will have a challenge ahead of him, proving to himself that he can establish himself as a viable player for New York Yankees.

At the moment, in-depth details of the agreement between the New Yorkers and Kevin Smith.