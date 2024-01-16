New Zealand MP resigns after being caught stealing from boutiques: she claimed to suffer from work stress

#Zealand #resigns #caught #stealing #boutiques #claimed #suffer #work #stress

“It is clear to me that my mental health is being seriously affected by the stress related to my work. This has led me to act in a way that is completely out of character. “I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them,” Ghahraman, 42, stressed in a statement.

The alleged robberies occurred between October and December 2023 in two clothing stores in the cities of Auckland y Wellington.

The Green Party MP and former human rights lawyer admitted in her writing that she had not met the standards expected of politicians and needed time to address her mental health.

“The mental health professional I see says that my recent behavior is consistent with recent events that “led to an extreme stress response and are related to previously unrecognized trauma.”he remarked.

“I have disappointed a lot of people and I am very sorry. It is not a behavior that I can explain because it is not rational in any way and after the medical evaluation I understand that I do not feel well,” she concluded.

Ghahraman, born in Iran, moved to New Zealand with her family as a child and were granted political asylum as refugees.

After studying law, she became a human rights lawyer for United Nations and worked in international criminal tribunals before coming to the New Zealand Parliament in October 2017.

The co-leader of the Green Party, James Shawtold the media that pressure on Ghahraman, criticized for her support for Palestine, had increased during that period and intensified the stress that accompanied her during six years in Parliament.

“Ghahraman has been subjected to virtually continuous threats of sexual and physical violence and death threats, since the day she was elected.” (…) living under that level of threat, in what is already a quite stressful situation, has its consequences,” Shaw remarked at a press conference.