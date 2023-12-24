New Zealander Parker unexpectedly disarms Wilder, Joshua wins – Boxing – Sportacentrs.com

#Zealander #Parker #unexpectedly #disarms #Wilder #Joshua #wins #Boxing #Sportacentrs.com

The promoters’ agreement predicted that boxing fans would finally get to see the long-awaited fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua in the spring, but first a fight show was held, in which both take part, but each against his opponent.

Joshua (27-3) did his job convincingly in the main fight of the evening, defeating Sweden’s Otto Valin (26-2) in five rounds. Joshua boxed confidently and confidently, landing his punches regularly, while Valin did not look ready for such a strong counter. In the fifth round, Valin almost got knocked down, only with great effort to stay on his feet, but after the end of the round, the referee decided to stop the fight, because Valin’s nose was badly broken, and at the end of the 5th round, he practically did not respond to Joshua’s blows.

However, the plans for the mutual fight between Joshua and Wilder have also gone awry, as Wilder could not justify the status of the favorite in his fight against Joseph Parker and suffered the third loss of his career (43-3-1).

The 31-year-old Parker (34-3), a former WBO world champion, scored the loudest victory of his career. In professional boxing, there is no shortage of cases when the judges’ points are applied to the promoters’ favorite, but this time what happened in the ring was so obvious that there was no question about the winner. Parker won by a unanimous and convincing decision of the judges (118:111, 118:110 and 120:108).

Deontay Wilder had only gone one round in an official fight in the previous two years when he quickly defeated Finland’s Robert Helenius a year ago. Joseph Parker, meanwhile, had his fourth fight in 2023.

Wilder was very passive in the first rounds and did not get involved in such smaller exchanges of blows, clearly looking for opportunities to use his right hand, with which he has already knocked out dozens of opponents. But Parker did not give him these opportunities, kept his distance and occasionally successfully attacked.

This gave Parker the advantage on points, and after the first half of the fight it was clear that Wilder was unlikely to win on points. Wilder’s attacks became sharper and more dangerous, but he himself got into the first really big problems – in the eighth round, Parker hit a solid blow over the defense, cornered Wilder and made a series of several blows, but Wilder stayed on his feet and waited for the end of the round.

At the end of the fight, Wilder continued to look for opportunities to land a very powerful right hand and decide the fate of the fight in one moment. Parker did not allow this and actively attacked himself in the 12th round, bringing his victory to a convincing end. He thus joined Tyson Fury as the only people to have won over Wilder. Parker and Fury are close friends and have trained together a lot.

Wilder greeted the final gong with his hand in the air, confident that he had won on points. In an interview afterwards, Wilder said he thought he had done enough to win, but did not dispute the judges’ decision, congratulated Parker on the win and admitted that he himself had not been in the right rhythm. Wilder made no excuses and was coy about his future in boxing.

Before that, Dmitry Bivol convincingly defended the WBA light heavyweight title, defeating Lyndon Arthur in 12 rounds on points. Bivol left no doubt about his victory, boxing all 12 rounds at the same high level, but did not get carried away with attractive attacks and did not get knocked out.

In the heavyweight fight, Daniel DuBois, after a slow start, still got a TKO against Jarrell Miller, who weighed over 150 kilograms at the weigh-in ceremony. On the other hand, the German heavyweight Agit Kabajel took care of the surprise, who was not in the favorite status, but very convincingly defeated Arslanbek Mahmudov, treating him with blows to the body, which led to a knockout already in the fourth round.

Before that, Jay Opetaia also won.