Newcastle Jets vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips

Newcastle Jets and Western United take to the pitch for the last time in 2023 when they square off at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

John Aloisi’s men will look to end their run of four consecutive away defeats in the A-League and generate some momentum heading into the new year.

Newcastle Jets failed to find their feet as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Adelaide United at the Hindmarsh Stadium on December 22.

Robert Stanton’s side have now failed to win four of their last five matches, losing three and picking up one draw since late November.

Western United are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League table, having picked up just six points from nine matches so far.

Elsewhere, Western United were sent crashing back to earth just before Christmas as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Sydney FC on December 23.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar on December 15 which saw their six-game losing streak come to an end.

With nine points from nine matches, Newcastle Jets are currently ninth in the league standings, level on points with 10th-placed Sydney FC.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Western United hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Western United are unbeaten in their last three visits to the McDonald Jones Stadium, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in August 2020.

Newcastle Jets are the only A-League side without a home win this season, picking up just two points from their three games so far.

Western United have lost their last four away matches, conceding 14 goals and scoring just twice since October’s 2-1 win at Melbourne City.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Prediction

Newcastle Jets and Western United have struggled to hit their stride this season and find themselves scrambling for points in the bottom half of the table.

However, we predict Newcastle Jets will come away with a narrow victory against Aloisi’s men, who have lost seven of their last eight matches.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Western United

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score – Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards – No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 clashes between the sides)

