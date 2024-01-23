News about the death of Al-Amri Farouk, Al-Ahly’s vice president

#News #death #AlAmri #Farouk #AlAhlys #vice #president

News spread a short while ago about the death of Al-Amri Farouk, Vice President of Al-Ahly Club and former Minister of Sports, after a long struggle with illness.

Al-Amri Farouk suffered a brain hemorrhage more than two months ago while he was at Al-Ahly Club, after which he underwent several operations in a hospital specializing in brain surgery, but his condition did not improve.

The past few days witnessed a noticeable delay in the health condition of Minister Al-Amri Farouk, which ended with the news of his death today after suffering from the disease, which his family denied while stressing the seriousness of the condition.

This comes at a time when a source in the Al-Ahly Club’s Board of Directors confirmed that Al-Amri Farouk died this afternoon, Tuesday, in the hospital where he was being treated.