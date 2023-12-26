News agencies: Putin was informed about the attack on the country’s amphibious ship

#News #agencies #Putin #informed #attack #countrys #amphibious #ship

“Defence Minister Shoigu informed Vladimir Putin about the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Feodosia [uostui] and damage to the large amphibious ship Novocherkassk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

