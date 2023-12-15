News of precautionary measures for 4 stocks from BIST on the last trading day of the week

#News #precautionary #measures #stocks #BIST #trading #day #week

As a result of the investigations, Borsa Istanbul decided to take preventive measures against 4 stocks.

According to the statement sent by BIST to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), within the scope of Volatility Based Measures System (VBTS), Borusan Yatırım Pazarlama (#BRYAT.E), Grainturk Tarım (#GRTRK.E) ve Izmir Brush (#IZFAS.E) Shares cannot be subject to credit transactions from transactions dated 18/12/2023 (beginning of the session) to transactions dated 17/01/2024 (end of the session).

Umpaş Holding (#UMPAS.E) Its shares will be traded with the order package measure from transactions dated 18/12/2023 (beginning of the session) to transactions dated 17/01/2024 (end of the session).

The order package measure covers the practices of “restricting market order and limit order entry from the market”, “prohibiting order cancellation, order quantity reduction and order price worsening” and “restricting order collection information publication”.

