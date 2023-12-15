News of precautionary measures for 4 stocks from BIST on the last trading day of the week

#News #precautionary #measures #stocks #BIST #trading #day #week

BORSAGUNDEM.COM

As a result of the investigations, Borsa Istanbul decided to take preventive measures against 4 stocks.

According to the statement sent by BIST to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), within the scope of Volatility Based Measures System (VBTS), Borusan Yatırım Pazarlama (#BRYAT.E), Grainturk Tarım (#GRTRK.E) ve Izmir Brush (#IZFAS.E) Shares cannot be subject to credit transactions from transactions dated 18/12/2023 (beginning of the session) to transactions dated 17/01/2024 (end of the session).

Umpaş Holding (#UMPAS.E) Its shares will be traded with the order package measure from transactions dated 18/12/2023 (beginning of the session) to transactions dated 17/01/2024 (end of the session).

The order package measure covers the practices of “restricting market order and limit order entry from the market”, “prohibiting order cancellation, order quantity reduction and order price worsening” and “restricting order collection information publication”.

150 percent free decision from İş Bankası

The stock market finished the day with an increase

New contract between ASELSAN and SSB

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News