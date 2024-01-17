News of the day – January 17, 2024 • zoso blog

#News #day #January #zoso #blog

Regarding news no. 7 with the price of gas falling on the stock exchange – I have seen several news stories like this, which induce the idea that we are being duped because the price of gas is falling but we are paying a much higher price set 1 year ago.

In the article it is written that the price of gas at the European level, on the stock market, has decreased, so that it has reached approximately 30 euros/MWh.

But the article also says that Romanian producers sell gas at a capped price of 30 euros/MWh, that is, the same as on the stock market.

It is true that for consumers it reaches 62-74 euros/MWh, but the basic price is the same as on the European exchange, and for consumers there are also distribution, transport, etc. expenses. which exists regardless of where the gas is taken from – as only X from Botosani cannot draw its gas pipe directly from the European exchange.

And this price from the European stock market comes after a decline. I mean, when it was 40, 50 or 70 euros/MWh, we paid 30, so we were in profit, and now when it is 30 at the European level, we pay the same.

And what I don’t understand is what the phase is, because I don’t see any trickery here – it seems to me that I got the maximum possible.

Undecided. What do you say? 2234