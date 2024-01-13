News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe

#News #purchase #option #clause #Rade #Krunic #hired #Fenerbahçe #attracted #attention.. #Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe signed a contract with Leonardo Bonucci until the end of the season and also added Rade Krunic from Milan to its squad. The yellow-dark blue team announced that the midfielder from Bosnia and Herzegovina was rented until the end of the season.

It was stated that the agreement made with Milan for Rade Krunic included a conditional purchase option clause. The details of the condition clause in the agreement have become clear.

According to the news of Yağız Sabuncuoğlu; If Fenerbahçe does not relegate from the league, Rade Krunic’s purchase option will be activated. The transfer fee that the yellow-dark blue team will pay to Milan if this option is activated was not included in the details of the news.

Fenerbahçe used the following statements when announcing the transfer of Rade Krunic: “Continuing its efforts to strengthen our Professional Football A Team during the interim transfer period, our club has reached an agreement with midfielder Rade Krunic and his club AC Milan. We welcome the player, whom we have attached to our colors on loan with the purchase option, to our family.” we say.

“I AM FINALLY HERE”

The 30-year-old midfielder spoke to the yellow-dark blue team’s club television after signing for Fenerbahçe. Rade Krunic stated that Fenerbahçe wanted him very much and said, “Fenerbahçe wanted me to be here very much and this made me very happy. Finally, I am here! I will do my best for the success of the team. I want our fans to know that I will give everything on the field. I will do my best to win the championship in every field we compete in.” “I will do it,” he said.

It was learned that Rade Krunic will wear jersey number 33 in Fenerbahçe. Rade Krunic, who played for Milan in 14 matches this season, remained on the field for 896 minutes.

