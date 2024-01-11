NEWS Traffic in Bratislava is paralyzed after a serious accident! Columns are forming

BRATISLAVA – Traffic in the capital city was paralyzed by a serious accident on Thursday morning. It happened on the D1 after the Gagarinov exit in the direction of Petržalka. If you don’t have to, it’s better to avoid the given section.

As the portal tvnoviny.sk reported, an ambulance, a truck and a car crashed in the given section. According to the National Highway Company, only one lane is passable at the site. Traffic jams form and drivers are delayed for about half an hour. If you don’t have to, don’t drive the given section and use another route instead.

archive video

Authentic footage of a crazy accident on the D1 (Source: Facebook/HAKA-Wanted Car Theft of Cars)

