News18 Exclusive | Noose tightens in Kifbi Masala bond case; ED rejected Thomas Isaac’s reply

Kochi: Enforcement Directorate tightened the noose in the Kifbi Masala bond case. ED rejected the reply given by former finance minister Thomas Isaac in connection with the case. The investigation team found that Thomas Isaac had a clear role in issuing the masala bond. Thomas Isaac cannot escape his responsibility for Kifby. The ED also found that Thomas Isaac approved Kifbi’s yoga decisions. Minutes of KifB Board of Directors meeting received on 18th News.

Even when Thomas Isaac was called to appear for questioning four times in connection with the case, he evaded. The arguments in the reply sent to the ED in this regard the other day have now been rejected.

The decision on the masala bond belongs to the board of directors chaired by the chief minister and he is not solely responsible. In his seven-page reply, Thomas Isaac stated that he had only official responsibility as the Finance Minister.

“I have no particular responsibility in Kifbi Masalabond. KIFB has been under the supervision of a 17-member Board of Directors since its inception. The chief minister is its chairman. Collective decisions are made. I do not have any special authority in this matter apart from my official responsibility as the Minister of Finance.” – said Thomas Isaac.

The positions of Vice Chairman of KIFB and Chairman of KIFB Executive Committee are the responsibilities that he had to carry as a minister. The other day, he wrote on the social media, “I am not available with any documents or figures of KIFB after the minister resigned.”

  • First Published : January 24, 2024, 7:16 pm IST

