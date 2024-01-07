Newspaper: Elon Musk’s drug use leads to concerns within companies

#Newspaper #Elon #Musks #drug #leads #concerns #companies

Elon Musk’s drug use is raising concerns among executives and board members of the companies he leads. The Wall Street Journal reports this based on unnamed witnesses and other insiders. According to the business newspaper, the wealthy Tesla CEO and owner of social media platform

One of the people who was annoyed by Musk’s behavior is said to have been Linda Johnson Rice. She became a board member at Tesla in 2017, but later decided not to run for another term. She reportedly came to this decision because she was frustrated with Musk’s drug use.

The Wall Street Journal heard from multiple sources that Musk has not stopped using drugs since then. Lately he would mainly resort to ketamine. The people the newspaper spoke to are said to be afraid that this behavior could have major consequences, not only for Musk’s own health, but also for his companies and the many billions of dollars involved.

No news

Reports of Musk’s drug use are not new. Years ago, there was a fuss after Musk publicly smoked weed in a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan. This then prompted American authorities to reconsider Musk’s ‘security clearance’ as CEO of space company SpaceX.

Furthermore, there have been speculations for years about strange tweets from Musk from 2018. Then he suddenly claimed that he wanted to take Tesla off the stock exchange and that he already had the funds for this, while that was not the case. Some attribute that action to drug use, while others say the comments are likely due to Musk’s chronic lack of sleep.

‘Never failed’

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for the billionaire, told The Wall Street Journal that his client is regularly drug tested at SpaceX “and has never failed a test.” According to Spiro, the newspaper article contains several inaccuracies. But he did not say what exactly was wrong.

Musk himself also felt it necessary to respond this weekend at The businessman previously stated that he has a doctor’s prescription for ketamine as an antidepressant.