Next ethical problem for Twitch: Clips being misused

Twitch just rolled back its relaxed nudity policy, but the next problem presents itself. The Clips option within the streaming platform would be used by perpetrators of child abuse. They would use the option to record short videos of unsuspecting minors.

Twitch plans to expand the Clips feature later this year: it’s keen to see more people take advantage of them so they can be posted to a new ‘Discovery’ feed. With this, Twitch is moving even more in the social media direction. Showing a short video is a good way to advertise your live stream. With this option you can record a short clip of 20 seconds from a live stream. Basically a nice idea, because it allows you to record funny moments from game live streams to share on social media, for example. However, the function also appears to be used by malicious parties.

Children’s livestreams

These are videos of live streams in which children can be seen on screen, who are, for example, asked in the chat to do certain things in front of the camera. If the streamer does something, it is quickly recorded as a Clip. Bloomberg investigated the current supply of these clips and came to the conclusion that of the 1,100 clips examined, at least 83 contained content in which children were sexualized. This material was also reviewed by the Canadian Center for Child Protection, which determined that it mainly involved boys between the ages of 5 and 12 who, for example, showed their genitals on camera, often through a request in the chat.

The 34 videos labeled as most serious were viewed 2,700 times, some even 7,300 times. Twitch immediately removed the material and also indicates that harming youth is very bad. “Once is too many,” it states. Yet the Clips (a feature that has been present since 2016) appear to be one of the least controlled videos, according to sources familiar with the streaming platform’s security protocols. Twitch is looking to collaborate with organizations to combat this type of children’s content. Not only new videos, but also old videos are removed by Twitch, it said. However, it also admits that this is something that, just like on other online platforms, is an ongoing struggle. That is also a challenge, especially for a platform that hosts 96,000 live channels and 7 million monthly broadcasters.

Control Twitch Clips

Among other things, it has introduced a new telephone confirmation method and is working on software to find and close accounts of children under 13. It is also not easy for children who have been banned to create a new account. At the same time, Bloomberg notes, Twitch fired 15 percent of its security team in April 2023 and uses third-party services to detect and remove problematic content. Twitch uses a combination of artificial intelligence and humans to moderate live streams and other content.

At the same time, it is not easy to control Twitch, because it concerns live streams and it happens at that moment. This makes it difficult to quickly compare previous content for checking. If you see something on Twitch yourself, make sure you use the reporting feature to flag this content as problematic.

