Next week, NATO will start the largest military exercise since the Cold War: almost 100,000 people will participate. soldiers

#week #NATO #start #largest #military #exercise #Cold #War #people #participate #soldiers

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The exercise “Steadfast Defender” will last until the end of May and will involve the troops of all NATO member countries and Sweden, which hopes to join the Alliance soon, General Christopher G. Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told reporters.

Earlier this week, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced that Britain alone would send 20,000 troops to the exercise. soldiers

The drills will help deter President Vladimir Putin’s Russia amid growing instability in Eastern Europe, the defense secretary said.

“We live in a new era and we must be ready to deter our enemies, be ready to lead our allies and be ready to defend our nation when called upon,” he said.

“Today, our opponents are intensively rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies are reborn. Battle lines are being redrawn. Tanks are standing right on the lawn of Ukraine. And the foundations of the world order are being shaken to the foundations. We are at a crossroads,” G. Shapps summarized.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Poland did not find the pieces of the supposedly Russian missile that came from Ukraine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe
A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe
Posted on
Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science
Large amount of ice discovered on Mars, enough to fill Red Sea | Tech and Science
Posted on
The cleaner C3 channel
The cleaner C3 channel
Posted on
Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news
Student’s suicide attempt: Case against the teacher of Tiruvalla Teachers College-Student Suicide | Kerala Police | Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News