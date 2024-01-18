Next week, NATO will start the largest military exercise since the Cold War: almost 100,000 people will participate. soldiers

#week #NATO #start #largest #military #exercise #Cold #War #people #participate #soldiers

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

The exercise “Steadfast Defender” will last until the end of May and will involve the troops of all NATO member countries and Sweden, which hopes to join the Alliance soon, General Christopher G. Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, told reporters.

Earlier this week, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced that Britain alone would send 20,000 troops to the exercise. soldiers

The drills will help deter President Vladimir Putin’s Russia amid growing instability in Eastern Europe, the defense secretary said.

“We live in a new era and we must be ready to deter our enemies, be ready to lead our allies and be ready to defend our nation when called upon,” he said.

“Today, our opponents are intensively rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies are reborn. Battle lines are being redrawn. Tanks are standing right on the lawn of Ukraine. And the foundations of the world order are being shaken to the foundations. We are at a crossroads,” G. Shapps summarized.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$