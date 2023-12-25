Neymar attacks the press for the hatred generated by a possible suicide case in Brazil

#Neymar #attacks #press #hatred #generated #suicide #case #Brazil

Neymar Jr. has exploded on social networks as a result of the hatred generated by the death of Jessica, a 22-year-old girl, victim of a hoax that claimed she was the lover of Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes. The Al Hilal footballer, in dry dock due to a knee injury, has addressed the media, whom he considers to be mainly responsible for “spreading hatred” on the Internet.

This tragic event has shocked the entire country, since the Police consider that it may be a possible case of suicide. “To the ‘haters’, you who spread hate; to those who know everything, owners of the truth, the little saints who are never wrong: congratulations, you have made one more victim,” he began by saying. The Brazilian star criticizes the “gossip” that is published both on news portals and television channels and points out that “the discourse of respecting one’s neighbor does not exist on the Internet.”

Neymar explodes on social networks.

Neymar has also addressed the anonymous haters who generate hatred behind the screen and who aim to do as much damage as possible to both the victim and his family. “I really hate all those people who hide behind a profile to speak badly about another person. Wanting to be the first to break news can end someone’s life. “Not everyone is mentally strong!”, He has concluded.

Jessica’s goodbye

Brazil has been left shocked by Jessica’s early death. The 22-year-old girl, who was found dead in her home, could not withstand the media pressure generated by the reports of her alleged affair with Whindersson Nunes. The leak of her private conversations with the comedian caused her a series of psychological problems that led to emotional depression, as stated by her family, who has publicly asked that they stop attacking the young woman with fake news.