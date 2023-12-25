Neymar attacks the press for the hatred generated by a possible suicide case in Brazil

#Neymar #attacks #press #hatred #generated #suicide #case #Brazil

Neymar Jr. has exploded on social networks as a result of the hatred generated by the death of Jessica, a 22-year-old girl, victim of a hoax that claimed she was the lover of Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes. The Al Hilal footballer, in dry dock due to a knee injury, has addressed the media, whom he considers to be mainly responsible for “spreading hatred” on the Internet.

This tragic event has shocked the entire country, since the Police consider that it may be a possible case of suicide. “To the ‘haters’, you who spread hate; to those who know everything, owners of the truth, the little saints who are never wrong: congratulations, you have made one more victim,” he began by saying. The Brazilian star criticizes the “gossip” that is published both on news portals and television channels and points out that “the discourse of respecting one’s neighbor does not exist on the Internet.”

Neymar explodes on social networks.

Neymar has also addressed the anonymous haters who generate hatred behind the screen and who aim to do as much damage as possible to both the victim and his family. “I really hate all those people who hide behind a profile to speak badly about another person. Wanting to be the first to break news can end someone’s life. “Not everyone is mentally strong!”, He has concluded.

Jessica’s goodbye

Brazil has been left shocked by Jessica’s early death. The 22-year-old girl, who was found dead in her home, could not withstand the media pressure generated by the reports of her alleged affair with Whindersson Nunes. The leak of her private conversations with the comedian caused her a series of psychological problems that led to emotional depression, as stated by her family, who has publicly asked that they stop attacking the young woman with fake news.

Also Read:  Lionel Messi's Christmas in Rosario: an Argentine custom that he never negotiated

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A young man from Satu Mare was detained for murder. The act took place on Christmas night, and the suspect called 112
A young man from Satu Mare was detained for murder. The act took place on Christmas night, and the suspect called 112
Posted on
For this reason Miguel Araujo turned his back on Alianza Lima and will stay at Portland Timbers
For this reason Miguel Araujo turned his back on Alianza Lima and will stay at Portland Timbers
Posted on
Everything about the illness that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles
Everything about the illness that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles
Posted on
Options to enjoy December 25 in Guyana
Options to enjoy December 25 in Guyana
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News