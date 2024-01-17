Neymar was photographed with a woman and a detail caused a shock at Inter Miami: Another trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez?

#Neymar #photographed #woman #detail #caused #shock #Inter #Miami #trident #Lionel #Messi #Luis #Suárez

Neymar with the Inter Miami shirt (@iman.alidib)

While carrying out his long recovery from the torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, Neymar is hanging out with friends and family, as was the case on the three-day cruise that bore his name. In these matches, the Brazilian star usually agrees to take photos and one of the last ones caught attention: the star was seen wearing a shirt where some of his friends and former teammates with whom he won everything at Barcelona play.

Ney now showed up wearing an Inter Miami jacket, which has just reunited four key pieces from that Barça team that won the Champions League and the Club World Cup in 2015. Lionel Messi, who was the first of them, was key to these reunions. in joining the Florida franchise and was already instrumental in helping that team achieve the first title in its history, which was the Leagues Cup, the tournament that brought together teams from the MLS and Liga MX.

The Argentine captain joined in July last year and then the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived. Now the Uruguayan Luis Suárez has just joined, who has just completed a great season with Gremio de Porto Alegre, a team that fought for the Brasileirao title until the end. In addition, the Uruguayan striker was the second top scorer of the tournament at 36 years old.

The Brazilian forward who emerged at Santos appeared with a young woman named Iman Ali Dib, who is also a footballer. She uploaded the image of her on her Instagram profile and they are seen wearing the Inter Miami starting jacket, which is pink. The player wrote: “Suárez and Messi at Inter Miami. Am I the only one who dreams of MSN?” In reference to the fearsome offensive trident that the South Americans formed in Barcelona. She already appeared with Neymar and they also showed shirts from other teams.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez made up the MSN, the fearsome trident in Barcelona (AFP PHOTO/ LLUIS GENE)

Once the photo was published by Iman, many reproduced it on their social networks and it did not take long for it to go viral. Messi, Suárez and Neymar shared a team for three seasons between 2014 and 2017. Under the technical leadership of Luis Enrique, that team won everything and was the last great version of the Culé Team. In fact, Barcelona never won a Champions League again.

The MSN trident is considered the best in history due to the firepower that Barcelona had. The South American trio, in the 2015/2016 season, achieved an impressive number of 131 goals (170 team total), 77.05 percent of Barça that year. They surpassed themselves since in the 2014/2015 financial year, they scored 122 points out of a total of 171 for the Catalan team and a percentage of 71.03, which for now completes the podium. Second is the trio made up of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney in 2007/2008, with 73 shouts out of 98 (74.50) that Manchester United achieved that year.

Then, in mid-2017 the Brazilian emigrated to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Uruguayan left in 2020 and a year later Leo Messi did, who also joined PSG. The three always had a great relationship, especially Messi and Neymar, who were teammates in the aforementioned French club.

Now this photo generated the excitement of the fans to see these remarkably talented players together again, who are South American references. At the moment, Neymar has a contract with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia until June next year. He only played 5 games in the Arab team in which he scored a goal and provided 3 assists.