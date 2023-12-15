Nez Rouge has returned to service and is trying to make it known

#Nez #Rouge #returned #service

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid and interventions only on weekends last year, Nez Rouge has resumed its activities at cruising speed. The association takes party-goers home in their vehicles every day from December 8 until New Year’s Eve. A free service, managed by volunteers, and which is still seeking to become essential. Reporting.

About ten volunteers last night, and an evening which always begins with a meal. “Tonight, it’s fish soup with homemade rouille,” says Gigi, the cook.

From 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and until 5 a.m. on weekends, Nez rouge is made up of volunteers from all walks of life who dedicate their evening to your safety. “I think it’s a good action, and it must be done,” says Grégoire. Pascal, another volunteer, was bored during the New Year’s Eve parties and he chose to help. “If it can prevent alcoholic people from hitting the road and killing themselves.”

Bringing people and their vehicles back, a complete and friendly service that partygoers or tired people don’t always think about. Nez Rouge has existed in Geneva since 1992, the Covid parenthesis forced the association to restart the machine and in particular with its donors.

“We had to relaunch businesses, but after the Covid period, few had the necessary funds for small associations like ours” notes René Allemann, president of Nez Rouge Genève.

During the week, the wait is sometimes long before the first race. Everyone does it in their own way. First call of the evening around 11 p.m.

A race to Cornavin to bring a client home to Versoix. Eva was attending a company party and didn’t feel safe driving. She will have waited around twenty minutes, and will be brought back safely. A free service, customers give what they want, and if they want it. Eva generously paid through Twint, leaving 50 francs.

Nez Rouge operates within a radius of 30 kilometers, and even in neighboring France with regulars. “This is my 4th club night where I call Nez Rouge, it’s safer for others and for me” explains this delighted customer who will also leave a generous tip.

Since December 8, Nez Rouge Genève has accompanied 55 people, 4 last night, and expects to carry out more than 200 races during New Year’s Eve on the 31st.