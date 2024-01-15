NFL: Big embarrassment for the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs! | Sports

#NFL #Big #embarrassment #Dallas #Cowboys #playoffs #Sports

What a violent abrasion!

The Dallas Cowboys lost 32:48 to the Green Bay Packers in their own stadium in the NFL playoffs.

The NFC’s second-place finisher is eliminated from seventh place! A seventh-place team winning a playoff game has never happened before!

Outstanding: Packers running back Aaron Jones. He runs for 118 yards and scores three touchdowns!

For a short time, Packers fans are rewriting his Wikipedia page: Owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who surprisingly led the team into the playoffs in his first season as a starter, is also convincing. He completed 16 of 21 passes, threw for 272 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott throws two interceptions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, on the other hand, throws two interceptions, including a pick-6.

Even the Texans’ otherwise strong defense can’t do anything against Love, Jones & Co. The Cowboys have never conceded so many points in a playoff game.

At times the Cowboys are behind by over 30 points!

Only because the Packers rest their stars afterwards does Dallas get a little closer. But it doesn’t help! The cowboys are out!

Dallas Cowboys: Is Bill Belichick coming now?

With this embarrassment, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s days may be over. At 81 years old, owner Jerry Jones is desperate to see another Super Bowl title. The billionaire was already raging in the stands.

He may now bring in Bill Belichick, the most successful coach of all time (six titles as head coach, two as assistant coach).

The offseason is also likely to be turbulent for Prescott. His contract expires after the coming season. There should actually be talk about an extension in the summer. However, after another embarrassment in the playoffs, the question arises as to whether the Cowboys need to go in a different direction.

Prescott has won just two of his seven playoff games. Of course, far too little for the cowboys’ demands.

The Packers, on the other hand, will play in the next round next weekend at the San Francisco 49ers.