NFL Playoffs 2024 | Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, qualified for the American football conference finals

#NFL #Playoffs #Baltimore #Ravens #San #Francisco #49ers #qualified #American #football #conference #finals

The Ronda Divisional from NFL It has already started and, after two great games, the Baltimore Ravens y los San Francisco 49ers They are the first invitees to the NFL Conference Finals

In the first game of Saturday’s card, an inspired Lamar Jackson He threw two passes for touchdowns, in addition to reaching the target zone twice more thanks to his own carries.

Jackson, who had 100 yards on the ground and was vital for Baltimore to beat the Houston Texans 34-10 and will now wait for the winner of the duel between Buffalo Bills y Kansas City Chiefs.

In the other game, the Green Bay Packers they had against the wall the San Francisco 49ersbut the Bay team took advantage of key errors by the Packers, including a missed field goal and an interception to Love on the last play to take the game 24-21.

Now Purdy and company await the winner of the duel between Detroit Lions y Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also read Carlos Mayorga

Schedule and where to watch this Sunday’s Divisional Round games

From 2:00 p.m. (central Mexico) and 3:00 p.m. (ET in the USA), Lions will be home against Buccaneers; a few hours later, from 5:30 p.m. (central Mexico) and 6:30 p.m. (ET in the USA), the big game will take place: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

In the United States, the games can be seen on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. In addition, there is the streaming option, such as Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon Prime and NFL+.

Also Read:  Video: the unusual mistake of a Big Brother participant when they asked him a question about Messi

On the other hand, in Latin America, the broadcast will be carried out by ESPN, Fox Sports and Star+. Of course, the NFL Game Pass International service on DAZN can be accessed around the world.

Divisional Round: This is how the games went

LiveBlog: 1219

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
Posted on
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Posted on
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Posted on
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News