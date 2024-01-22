NFL Playoffs: Buccaneers vs Lions LIVE Online. NFC Divisional Game

#NFL #Playoffs #Buccaneers #Lions #LIVE #Online #NFC #Divisional #Game

Follow the score Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Live online: minute by minute of the Tampa Bay game: time, channel, lineups and more, from Ford Field.

Game time Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Detroit Lions

Today, Sunday, January 21, 2024

2:00 p.m.Mexico City time

Where are the Buccaneers vs Lions live stream today?

Canal: Fox Sports y Canal 5

Streaming: Fox Sports Premium, ViX Plus y DAZN NFL Game Pass.

Two teams that have become the true dark horses of the National Conference, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers y los Detroit Lionswill be measured by the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Buccaneers looked like they were going to enter a rebuilding period after the departure of Tom Brady, but they found Baker Mayfield as the weapon to win the NFC South division with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, which allowed them to face and beat the Philadelphia Eagles the previous week.

In the same way, the Lions, since little by little they were forming a solid team and this year was the good one to win the NFC North, highlighting that they had not won the division since 1991. From the hand of Jared Goff and, facing their former team, they beat the Los Angeles Rams to stay alive in the postseason.

Last games Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles 9-32 Buccaneers

Buccaneers 9-0 Panthers

Saints 23-13 Buccaneers

Latest Detroit Lions games