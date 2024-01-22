NFL Playoffs: Buccaneers vs Lions LIVE Online. NFC Divisional Game

#NFL #Playoffs #Buccaneers #Lions #LIVE #Online #NFC #Divisional #Game

Follow the score Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Live online: minute by minute of the Tampa Bay game: time, channel, lineups and more, from Ford Field.

Game time Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Detroit Lions

  • Today, Sunday, January 21, 2024
  • 2:00 p.m.Mexico City time

Where are the Buccaneers vs Lions live stream today?

  • Canal: Fox Sports y Canal 5
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Premium, ViX Plus y DAZN NFL Game Pass.

Two teams that have become the true dark horses of the National Conference, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers y los Detroit Lionswill be measured by the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Buccaneers looked like they were going to enter a rebuilding period after the departure of Tom Brady, but they found Baker Mayfield as the weapon to win the NFC South division with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, which allowed them to face and beat the Philadelphia Eagles the previous week.

In the same way, the Lions, since little by little they were forming a solid team and this year was the good one to win the NFC North, highlighting that they had not won the division since 1991. From the hand of Jared Goff and, facing their former team, they beat the Los Angeles Rams to stay alive in the postseason.

Last games Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Eagles 9-32 Buccaneers
  • Buccaneers 9-0 Panthers
  • Saints 23-13 Buccaneers

Latest Detroit Lions games

  • Rams 23-24 Lions
  • Vikings 20-30 Lions
  • Lions 19-20 Cowboys
Also Read:  When will the final be played Real Madrid vs. Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup final, date of the Spanish classic, day of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match and where they play | VIDEO | EN | | SPORTS-TOTAL

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Posted on
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Posted on
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Posted on
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News