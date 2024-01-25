NGO wants to recover more than a million damaged wallets across the country –

The non-governmental organization Jucarente began the process of recovering more than one million damaged school desks in the country’s schools.

The action is aimed at public and private educational institutions. The project launched in Luanda, at Escola José Marti, was witnessed by the Secretary of State for Pre-school Education and Primary Education.

Pacheco Francisco praised the initiative, adding that the project aims to address students’ concerns.

The person in charge said that it is necessary to raise awareness among students who use the desks, so that they can conserve them for greater durability.

