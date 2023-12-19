NH Hoteles buys five hotels in Portugal from its largest shareholder – Turismo & Leisure

#Hoteles #buys #hotels #Portugal #largest #shareholder #Turismo #Leisure

The management of the Spanish NH Hoteles approved this Monday the purchase of all the hotels held in Portugal by the largest shareholder of the Spanish group, the Thai Minor, for 133.2 million euros, the hotel group from the neighboring country indicated in a statement to the regulator of the Spanish market (CNMV).

The operation, which was planned at the time of the agreement for the purchase, in February 2019, of a majority stake in the Spanish group by Minor, covers three hotels owned by Minor Continental Holding, sole shareholder of Minor Hotels Portugal, plus one unit that is leased and another for which Minor held surface rights until 2057.

The five hotels total 923 rooms.

The hotels acquired are the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, the Tivoli Lagos Algarve Resort, the NH Sintra, the NH Marina Portimão and the Tivoli The Residences at Victoria.

The Spanish group indicates that the incorporation of these units should contribute around 11 million additional euros in terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).