NHK’s report on “Akitakomachi R’s reputational damage is spreading”: “Aren’t you going to say who spread it?” | Agora Press Platform

#NHKs #report #Akitakomachi #reputational #damage #spreading #Arent #spread #Agora #Press #Platform

NHK isUnfounded information is spreading that “Akitakomachi R” developed in Akita Prefecture is “dangerous.”That’s what I brought up.

However, because the source of the information is not mentioned, there are voices of anger.

■

This NHK tweet resulted in a community note being added.

Rumors are not a natural phenomenon that spreads without people knowing.

Akita Prefecture has announced a policy to switch to a new variety, “Akitakomachi R,” starting in 2025. On the other hand,Some members of the Diet, including Social Democratic Party leader Mizuho Fukushima and Constitutional Democratic Party member Ryuhei Kawada, have incited reputational damage.I did. Of course, there is no problem with “Akitakomachi R”.

reference:can not forgive!Social Democratic Party Representative Mizuho Fukushima, Constitutional Party Representative Ryuhei Kawada and others are complicit in damaging rumors about “Akitakomachi R” Agora

can not forgive!Social Democratic Party Representative Mizuho Fukushima, Constitutional Party Representative Ryuhei Kawada, and others are complicit in damaging the reputation of “Akitakomachi R”

Hello, this is Shun Otokita (Japan Restoration Party member of the House of Councilors/elected from Tokyo). Yesterday, a strange study session was held in the hospital (inside the Diet). In-house meetings cannot be held unless a member of the Diet becomes an introducing member and arranges the venue, and in that sense, Fukushima Mizu…

A real nuisance for serious farmersis. What are the intentions of Mr. Fukushima and others?

Accountability as a national political partyI hope that NHK will fulfill its mission, and I would also like NHK to show its pride as a public broadcaster.

Agora speech platform