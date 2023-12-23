NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport

#NHL #Saturday #night #Niederreiter #match #winner #Jets #victory #Sport

NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sports – SRF Jump to content

  • Sport

  • NHL

  • Current article

    • Contents

    Nino Niederreiter leads the Winnipeg Jets to victory over the Boston Bruins with two goals and an assist.

    After Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi, Nino Niederreiter became the third Swiss to reach the 20 scorer point mark this season. The Graubünden striker was successful twice in the power play in the 5-1 home win against the Boston Bruins: In the 38th minute he used a pass from Nate Schmidt from a tight angle to make it 3-0, and with 19 seconds before the end he scored with a precise shot from the slot the final point to 5:1. At the beginning of the final third he also initiated the counterattack to make it 4-0.

    The man of the hour for the Jets is Gabriel Vilardi. The scorer of the 2-0 and assistant to the 1-0 was successful for the fifth time in a row and increased his score to twelve points during this series. Thanks in part to him, Winnipeg moved up to 3rd place in the Eastern Conference.

    Chicago is going under

    Philipp Kurashev had an evening to forget with the Chicago Blackhawks. The bottom of the Central Division took a 2-0 lead against the Montreal Canadiens after 23 minutes before the hosts turned things around. Chicago lost 2:5, Kurashev remained without a scorer point.

    anyway

  • Sport

  • NHL

  • Current article

    • Scroll left Scroll right

    Social Login

    For registration we need additional information about you.

    {* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

    Also Read:  Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami

    Welcome back

    Please log in to post a comment.

    {* loginWidget *} Use another account {* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}

    {| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.

    {| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}

    {| existing_displayName |}
    {| existing_provider_emailAddress |}

    Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}

    Log in and register

    Register

    {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *}

    {* loginWidget *}

    Create new password

    Enter your user account email address. We will then send you a link through which you can create a new password.

    {* #forgotPasswordForm *}
    {* signInEmailAddress *}
    Senden
    {* /forgotPasswordForm *}

    cancel

    Create new password

    You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

    Further

    Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Welcome back

    Please log in to post a comment.

    {* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *} Use another account

    Technical error

    Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.

    Confirm mobile number

    So that you can enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to your mobile number.

    An error has occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.

    Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.

    Also Read:  Protests at FC game: Fans remain silent because of investor deal

    Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

    Request SMS code

    Change mobile number

    Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

    This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.

    Close

    Change mobile number

    The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No further codes can be created.

    Use another mobile number

    Confirm email address

    We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

    Next Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Customize user data

    {* resendLink *}

    Register and log in

    to register

    With an SRF account you have the opportunity to record comments on our website and in the SRF app.

    {* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} create account {* /registrationForm *}

    Confirm email address

    We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

    Next Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Customize user data

    {* resendLink *}

    Your activation email has been sent

    Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.

    Also Read:  Bails’ AFL Fantasy 2024 Early Team Reveal – DT TALK

    Register

    Email address verified

    Thank you for verifying your email address.

    user account

    In this view you can manage your user data.

    {* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}

    Change Password

    Deactivate account

    User data saved successfully

    You can view your data at any time in your user account.

    Close


    Customize user data

    Change Password

    Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.

    {* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}

    cancel

    Create new password

    Define a new password for your account.

    {* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

    Password saved successfully

    You can now log in to the article with your new password.

    Create a new password

    We did not recognize the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.

    {* #resetPasswordForm *}
    {* signInEmailAddress *}
    Senden
    {* /resetPasswordForm *}

    Create new password

    You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

    Didn’t receive a message?

    If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

    Deactivate account

    Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Posted comments will not be deleted.

    Are you sure you want to deactivate your account?

    {* deactivateAccountForm *}

    abbrechen
    {* /deactivateAccountForm *}

    Account deactivated

    Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
    If you would like to register for the comment function again, please contact SRF customer service.

    Close

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
    Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
    Posted on
    NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
    NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
    Posted on
    Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
    Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
    Posted on
    “Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
    “Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Please contact us at [email protected]

    Information

    • Terms & Conditions

    Hosted by ByoHosting

    More Interesting News